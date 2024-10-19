  1. World
Drone reportedly hits Netanyahu's residence place

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Arab media reported that a drone hit Netanyahu's residence place on Saturday morning.

Qatari media outlet Alaraby reported that the drone that Hezbollah launched towards the Caesarea region hit Netanyahu's residence.

The Israeli military has confirmed that the drone hit a building in Caesarea.

Israeli media have not published any footage of the place of the incident.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Zionist sources reported the explosion of a drone near the residence of the Israeli regime's premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Several people were injured following the incident, the initial reports indicate.

