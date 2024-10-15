US, Britain launch fresh strike against Hudaydah in Yemen

US and British warplanes launched 4 fresh airstrikes in Al Hudaydah province in Yemen on Tuesday.

Earlier on October 11, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the Yemeni armed forces targeted the American oil tanker OLYMPIC SPIRIT with 11 ballistic missiles and two drones in the Red Sea.

"This operation was carried out in cooperation with the missile and drone unit of the Yemeni army," he added.

General Saree said that the armed forces of Yemen also directly targeted another ship named ST. JOHN in the Indian Ocean with a cruise missile.

Yemenis have openly voiced their solidarity with Palestine in its battle against the Israeli occupation, especially after the regime unleashed a devastating war on Gaza on 2023 October.

MNA/