Mar 3, 2025, 10:17 AM

Pezeshkian congratulates Muslim nations on Ramadan

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended his congratulations to the heads of state and the people of Islamic countries on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a message issued on Sunday, President Pezeshkian described Ramadan as a precious opportunity for reflection on the creation of the world and humanity. 

He emphasized that this holy month is a time for fulfilling divine commands, particularly the importance of supporting those in need.

The president expressed his hope that, through the blessings of this sacred month and the collective efforts of Islamic leaders, the expansion and strengthening of cooperation among Muslim nations will be witnessed.

He also urged increased efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese and Palestinian peoples, especially the residents of Gaza.

