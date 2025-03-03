UN tourism chief underlines Iran’s role in developing tourism

Pololikashvili sent a letter to Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Reza Salehi-Amiri, in which he emphasized the country’s role in the world tourism system, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts said in a press release on Monday.

Pololikashvili, in his letter, also highlighted the importance of maintaining structural cooperation between Iran and the World Tourism Organization.

He lauded the 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition (TITE), which was held on February 11-14, describing it as a great platform to foster modern international tourism interactions.

Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam sent a letter to Salehi-Amiri as well, according to the same press release by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

Abdulqadir stressed the importance of continuous interactions and using capacities in the field of tourism.

He referred to the 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition, saying that the event was indicative of Iran’s excellent position in “tourism diplomacy.”

He proposed that a joint meeting is held between private sector representatives and deputy culture ministers of D-8 member countries in a bid to draw a roadmap for joint ventures in tourism industry.

