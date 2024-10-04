Israel fresh airstrikes close Lebanon-Syria evacuation route

The Israeli occupation has intensified its aggressive actions against Lebanon, targeting the Bekaa Valley, Baalbek-Hermel, the South, the southern suburb of Beirut, and the road connecting the Lebanese-Syrian border at the Masnaa and Jdeidet Yabous crossings, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported on Friday.

As a result, traffic between Syria and Lebanon has been suspended in both directions.

The Israeli raids also reached the town of Nabi Sheet in the Bekaa, east of Lebanon, and targeted the heights of Janta.

In the South, warplanes carried out strikes on the town of Aitat in the morning.

The Zionist regime has carried out massive airstrikes since September 23, claiming to target Hezbollah locations across Lebanon. These airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of more than 1,100 individuals, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against the Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories. In the past few days, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets, targeting key Israeli positions.

MNA