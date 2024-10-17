Iran lambasts EU-PGCC statement on trio Persian Gulf islands

The statement is a clear sign of the non-compliance of the EU member states to the principles and goals of the United Nations Charter, especially the principle of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement on Thursday.

He emphasized that the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb are and will remain integral parts of Iran and the use of deviant concepts and propositions or the repetition of false and misleading claims do not make any change in the reality of the matter.

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers those trio islands to be inseparable parts of its territory in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and with respect to the principle of good neighborliness, Baghaei added.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed regret that some countries in the region, instead of focusing on the urgent problem of the Islamic world i.e. the continuation of the genocide of the oppressed Palestinian people and the aggression of the Zionist regime against Lebanon, are making empty territorial claims against the neighboring country.

The spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry also said that the countries of the region are expected to use the opportunity of a joint meeting with the heads of EU member states - some of which are among the main suppliers of weapons and political support for the apartheid Zionist regime- to hold them accountable and stop the genocide and aggression of Israel.

MNA