Iran defense min. cements on delivery of THAAD to Israel

Referring to the US decision to deploy a THAAD missile battery and its associated American military personnel to Israel, the Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Wednesday, “THAAD is an ant-ballistic system. It is nothing new and had been therefore much earlier.”

“We assess such actions by the enemy in line with psychological warfare and there is no particular problem regarding this matter,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet meeting in Tehran.

The Iranian defense minister also stated that none of the threats issued by the Zionist regime is new.

