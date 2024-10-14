Iran, US indirect contact halted due to conditions of region

Speaking on Monday, during his visit to Muscat, Araghchi explained Oman’s historical role in facilitating indirect talks between Iran and the US.

"Oman has always been a great help in resolving regional issues and has played a positive role in conveying messages or creating an environment for negotiations," he said.

Araghchi emphasized that this mediation had existed previously, particularly during the former administration, and became known as the "Muscat Process," where indirect contacts between Iran and the US were established through Oman.

"At present, the Muscat Process has been halted due to specific regional conditions. We do not see a basis for these talks until the current crisis is resolved. Afterward, we will decide whether to resume negotiations and in what form they should continue," the Foreign Minister added.

Responding to a question about whether any messages were conveyed to the US during his trip, Araghchi clarified, "We did not have any contacts related to this during the visit, and no messages were sent to other countries. However, in all consultations and discussions in the region, we have firmly conveyed the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and ensured that all parties are informed."

He further stated, "Both the US and European countries, along with regional actors, must understand Iran's stance. Our position is clear: we do not seek war or conflict, although we are fully prepared for it. We believe diplomacy should prevent such outcomes." Araghchi also highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between Iran and Oman, which is built on mutual respect, friendship, and cooperation on various issues of common interest.

Iranian Foreign Minister concluded by warning that the region is facing a precarious situation, with the potential for widespread conflict. "Diplomacy is the only means to prevent major crises and avoid escalating tensions or war," he stressed.

SD/IRN85627622