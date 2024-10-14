Israeli attacks on UNIFIL 'may constitute a war crime'

The spokesman for the UN chief quoted Antonio Guterres as saying that the Israeli attacks on UNIFIL that left several peacekeepers injured “may constitute a war crime.”

"UNIFIL personnel and its premises must never be targeted," Stephane Dujarric said, adding, "Attacks against peacekeepers are in breach of international law."

"In a deeply worrying incident that occurred on Sunday, the entrance door of a UN position was deliberately breached by [the Israeli military] armored vehicles," he added in a statement.

UNIFIL said the regime’s forces had "deliberately" fired shots at its headquarters in the town of Naqoura in recent days.

He urged all parties, including the Israeli military to refrain from any action that put UN peacekeepers at risk.

At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days in southern Lebanon.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on Guterres to relocate peacekeepers from southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Sunday, 40 countries contributing to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon demanded an immediate halt to Israel’s attacks on peacekeepers.

