Iran to unveil new defense technology

If Israel takes action against Iran, a new type of Iranian defense weapon will definitely be unveiled, Iranian deputy parliament speaker Ali Nikzad said.

A new type of missile was unveiled by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in Operation True Promise II which was not used in the previous operation against Israel, he reminded.

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on October 1, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

Iranian Defense Minister says that the target of Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel was an intelligence headquarters and 3 of the Tel Aviv regime's military bases.

“Operation True Promise II was carried out with more than 90% success and was fully in line with international law,” he said.

No civilian sites were among Iran's targets, he stressed.

Iranian officials have strongly warned the Zionists about responding to Iran's operation, saying that the country would target the infrastructures in occupied Palestine in that case.

MP/MNA channel