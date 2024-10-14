General Nilforoushan funeral held in Iraqi Karbala

Iraqis flock to the city of Karbala to participate in the funeral of Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan.

In a statement on Friday, the IRGC said that Major General Nilforoushan's body was recovered after day and night efforts of a search group, adding that the Iranian general was martyred in the savage attack by bloodthirsty Zionist regime on September 27 in Dahiyeh of Beirut, along with Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late Secretary General of Hezbollah of Lebanon.

The statement further said that a funeral ceremony will be held once the body of the martyr is returned to his homeland.

The funeral for the senior IRGC general will be held in Tehran and Mashhad when the corpse arrives back in his homeland in the next few days.

MNA