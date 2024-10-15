UN peacekeepers to stay in positions in Lebanon

"The decision was made that UNIFIL (UN Interim Force in Lebanon) would currently stay in all its positions in spite of the calls that were made by the Israeli regime to vacate the positions that are in the vicinity of the Blue Line," Xinhua reported, citing Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, on Monday.

"I want to emphasize that this decision still remains," he said, adding that the decision was confirmed earlier Monday by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and was carefully considered based on "a number of elements and criteria."

"Of course, the safety and security of the peacekeepers is a paramount priority," said Lacroix.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council on Monday expressed its strong concern over the ongoing hostilities across the Blue Line.

AMK/PR