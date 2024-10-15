UNSC backs Lebanon peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

In a statement adopted by consensus, the 15-member council also urged all parties - without naming them - to respect the safety and security of the personnel and premises of the UN peacekeeping mission, known as UNIFIL.

"UN peacekeepers and UN premises must never be the target of an attack," said the council, reiterating its support for UNIFIL and the operation's importance for regional stability,Reuters reported.

The Security Council also called for the full implementation of its resolution 1701.

Since Oct. 1, UNIFIL positions have been affected 20 times, including by direct fire and an incident on Sunday when two Israeli tanks burst through the gates of a UNIFIL base, the UN said.

"Five peacekeepers have been injured during these incidents, including one peacekeeper who sustained a bullet wound," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

