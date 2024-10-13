Hezbollah says Israel rained down cluster bombs on s Lebanon

Cluster munitions are globally prohibited because they cause both immediate and long-term civilian harm.

Hezbollah said in a Sunday statement that the regime’s military bombed the localities of Hanin and Tiri, in the southern Lebanese district Bint Jbeil, with” missiles loaded with cluster bombs.”

“We are not surprised at all by the new barbaric crime, which is added to Israel’s record of crimes against the Lebanese and Palestinian peoples,” the Lebanese movment added, according to Press TV.

This is not the first time Israel has used banned munitions against the people of Lebanon. The regime used artillery-fired cluster munitions in populated areas of the country during its 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

According to rights groups the the regime’s military forces also used US-supplied white phosphorus in their attacks on both Gaza and Lebanon in October last year.

In March this year, Israel used white phosphorus bombs in south Lebanon again, said HRW. Later in June, it released a report, warning that the regime’s “use of airburst white phosphorus munitions in populated areas indiscriminately harms."

In its investigation, Human Rights Watch also verified the use of white phosphorus munitions by the Israeli military in at least 17 municipalities across south Lebanon since October 2023, when it launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. Ever since the United States has fully supported Israel in terms of weapons and munitions.

More than 100 countries are banned from using cluster munitions under the Convention on Cluster Munitions since 2010.

MNA