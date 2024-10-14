  1. Politics
Venezuela delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon via Syria

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – The first batch of Venezuela’s humanitarian aid for Lebanon was delivered to the Syrian capital of Damascus on October 13, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gel Pinto said.

"Tons of food, medicine and basic necessities sent by the Bolivarian people and government have arrived in Damascus for the brothers and sisters of Lebanon affected by the bombardment of the terrorist state of Israel," Venezuela’s top diplomat stated on his Telegram account.

The minister added that "this is the first consignment of the solidarity bridge, which is designed to support people fighting for a better future."

The Israeli regime has been delivering massive airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, leaving hundreds of civilians killed and injured.

