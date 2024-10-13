Hezbollah conducts deadliest attack on 'Israel' since Oct. 7

Israeli officials have said three Israeli soldiers died, and two dozen others were injured after Hezbollah rocket strike on southern Haifa.

The attack is reported by Haaretz to have taken place in a barrack in a district called Binyamina in the south of Haifa.

A kamikaze drone has caused the explosion fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah forces. Some reports suggest that 67 soldiers were injured in the attack while 3 othere succumbed to their injuries.

Occupying Army Radio has reported that 3 soldiers were killed and 24 others were injured, with 9 in critical condition in the Hezbollah drone attack.

As many as 50 ambulances have been dispatched to the site of the blast.

Haaretz has said the number of wounded soldiers increased to 67.

Reports say the recent attack has been the "deadliest drone attack" on Israel by Hezbollah over the past year.

