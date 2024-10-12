Aid entering Gaza at lowest level in months: UN

Xinhua reported, citing Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, on Friday that according to the World Food Programme (WFP), critical aid lifelines into northern Gaza have been cut off.

"No food aid has entered since Oct. 1," Haq said at a daily briefing, adding that the main crossings into northern Gaza have been closed and will be inaccessible if the escalation continues.

He said WFP distributed its last remaining food stocks in northern Gaza to partners and kitchens sheltering newly displaced families, but these are barely enough to last two weeks. Many of those kitchens, distribution points, and bakeries were either forced to shut down, and others are at risk of shutting down if the conflict continues at this scale.

Haq said that despite the challenges, humanitarian organizations are responding to the best of their ability, with UNRWA, the UN relief agency for Palestinians, and non-governmental organization partners distributing bread, ready-to-eat or cooked meals, as well as flour, in and beyond designated shelters.

AMK/PR