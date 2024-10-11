Top Iranian, Russian bankers hold talks in Moscow

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for strengthening monetary-banking cooperation between the two countries.

The second meeting of governors of central banks of BRICS countries will be held in Moscow on Friday. Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa are founding members of BRICS, and Islamic Republic of Iran, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined the BRICS group of the emerging economies in 2024.

Mohammadreza Farzin left Tehran for Moscow on Thursday morning to take part in the second meeting of the heads of central banks of the BRICS member countries and also conduct bilateral negotiations with his counterparts on the sidelines of the conference.

Russia will host first-ever summit of BRICS+ from October 22 to 24 in Tatarstan city of Kazan. There, the founding members of BRICS—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—will formally welcome into their fold five new members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

