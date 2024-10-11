  1. Economy
Oct 11, 2024, 11:54 AM

On sidelines of BRICS meeting:

Top Iranian, Russian bankers hold talks in Moscow

Top Iranian, Russian bankers hold talks in Moscow

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammadreza Farzin met and held talks with his Russian counterpart Elvira Nabiullina in Moscow on the sidelines of meeting of central banks’ governors of BRICS member states.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for strengthening monetary-banking cooperation between the two countries.

The second meeting of governors of central banks of BRICS countries will be held in Moscow on Friday. Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa are founding members of BRICS, and Islamic Republic of Iran, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined the BRICS group of the emerging economies in 2024.

Mohammadreza Farzin left Tehran for Moscow on Thursday morning to take part in the second meeting of the heads of central banks of the BRICS member countries and also conduct bilateral negotiations with his counterparts on the sidelines of the conference.

Russia will host first-ever summit of BRICS+ from October 22 to 24 in Tatarstan city of Kazan. There, the founding members of BRICS—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—will formally welcome into their fold five new members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

MA/6253250

News ID 222745
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News