Oct 9, 2024

France to host Lebanon conference on Oct. 24

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – France will hold an international conference over the crisis in Lebanon on Oct. 24 that will focus on political situation there and humanitarian aid amid an escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, the foreign ministry said.

"Its objective will be to mobilize the international community to respond to the protection and emergency relief needs of the Lebanese population and to identify ways of supporting Lebanon’s institution...," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Israel has not been invited and it was not clear whether different Lebanese political representatives would be invited, Reuters reported.

Israeli regime has launched a ground offensive displacing thousands of Lebanese people.

The foreign ministry said the conference would include regional and international partners of Lebanon, the United Nations as well as civil society partners.

