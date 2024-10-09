No Iranian hurt in Tue. Israeli airstrike in Damascus

“Conditions are currently stable and our military advisers and the command center of the Axis of Resistance are working together,” an IRGC deputy commander for communications of the Quds Force said.

The senior IRGC Quds commander added to the Iranian media that the military and security strategy of the Zionist regime over the past months since the Palestinian Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7, 2023 has focused on three things: "targeted assassination", "Aerial attacks on Resistance centers and offices" and "creating panic with psychological operations". Under these circumstances, the Zionist regime targets both the arms of the Resistance and its supporters in order to reduce its power.

Misinformation and lies spread by Israel about killing Iranian and other “Axis” commanders have tripled since Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel, he said.

Syria’s government said the Israeli military launched three missiles from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights at the Mezzeh neighborhood of Damascus last night, resulting in the deaths of seven civilians, including children and women.

MNA