The "Al-Aqsa Storm; The Beginning of Nasrallah" conference started on Tuesday morning in Tehran.

Foreign Minister Araghchi, along with several ambassadors and heads of foreign missions, attended the event at the Office of Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The conference is being held one year after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, and the Foreign Minister is scheduled to deliver a speech on the subject.

AMK/FNA1728365378671384883