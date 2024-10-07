BRICS+ Information, Cultural Media Centre to open in Moscow

The BRICS+ Media Centre is being organised by the All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature named after M.I.Rudomino and the TV BRICS International Media Network. The project aims to promote and strengthen humanitarian cooperation among BRICS+ countries, as well as to popularise culture, science, and education.

The BRICS+ Media Centre will be permanently based at the Library for Foreign Literature. It will host press conferences, seminars, roundtables, teleconferences, film screenings, and presentations of informational, cultural, educational, and scientific projects.

"The Library for Foreign Literature has for many years implemented programmes aimed at developing intercultural dialogue between people based on eternal values, first and foremost, to achieve mutual understanding. These projects introduce foreign partners to the richness of our great nation's traditions and Russians to the national colours of countries around the world. This is what unites cultures in practice. The capabilities of the new BRICS+ Media Centre, created in partnership with TV BRICS, allow us to show the entire world just how diverse Russia is in its traditions, cultures, and languages, while remaining completely united!" said Pavel Kuzmin, General Director of the Library for Foreign Literature.

The BRICS+ Media Centre will be able to accommodate up to 50 people in person at a time. The facility is equipped with the latest technology to ensure high-quality video communication with different countries and to organise professional live broadcasts. There are provisions for both simultaneous and consecutive interpretation.

The first event to be held at the BRICS+ Media Centre on the day of its opening will be the international conference "The Humanitarian Foundations of Dialogue among BRICS+ Countries: The Role of Media in Strengthening Cooperation in Culture, Science, and Education." Participants will include representatives from diplomatic missions, federal authorities, and heads of foreign media partners of TV BRICS.

The official opening of the BRICS+ Media Centre and the international conference will commence on October 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

Source: TV BRICS