Art exhibition of BRICS countries to be held in Italy

The event, “Russia and BRICS countries in the cultural dimension: the new art of the new world” organized with the assistance of the Russian Embassy in Italy, presents works by authors from the BRICS countries. The exhibition includes photographs, sculptures, paintings, and digital art.

The BRICS diplomatic missions participated in the preparation of the exhibition program. The organizers noted that they wanted to show the richness of the cultural palette of the association.

"We managed to bring these countries together on one platform to demonstrate the diversity of the multipolar world, different countries and peoples. Art unites us all, regardless of national differences," said Daria Pushkova, Director of the Russian House in Rome.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps took part in the exhibition opening ceremony. In addition, a concert was held at which works by Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, Sviridov, Khachaturian and Rachmaninov were performed

In the welcoming remarks to the participants and guests of the event, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted the role of art in expanding ties between the group's members.

As Russian Ambassador to Italy Aleksey Paramonov noted, the group's states account not only for a significant share of the global economy but also an important part of the world's artistic heritage.

"The BRICS countries are also a very large civilizational and cultural layer, which has had a huge impact on the development of humanity and world history," the diplomat said.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Rome Jia Guide said that cooperation in the humanitarian sphere between the BRICS countries is becoming more and more prominent.

"In recent years, culture and art have assumed increasing importance in bringing closer the BRICS members," the diplomatic mission chief said.

According to India's Ambassador to Rome Vani Rao, the cultural event reflects the spirit of unification expressed in civilizational diversity and productive cooperation.

"This art exhibition on the eve of the BRICS Summit in Kazan showcases the cultural dimension of BRICS partnership and the rich repertoire of contemporary art and promotes fair trade. Since its inception, the BRICS agenda has expanded to other issues," the Ambassador said.

The exhibition “Russia and BRICS countries in the Cultural Dimension: the new art of the New World” is realized during the Russian Presidency 2024. It will run until 31 October.

