TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) - To commemorate ex-Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and fulfilling ‘Operation True-Promise 2’, pictures of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah are displayed in squares and streets in the capital Tehran.

The Israeli regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut's Dahiyeh on Friday, leaving dozens of people killed and injured.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in the Israeli strike.