US arms deliveries have no effect on situation in Taiwan

The Chinese diplomat commented on US President Joe Biden's decision to allocate $567 mln for arms supplies to Taiwan and other military assistance to the island, TASS reported.

"No matter how many weapons the United States supplies to Taiwan, it will in no way undermine (stability in the Taiwan Strait). China is determined to oppose Taiwan’s alleged 'independence' and defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Lin Jian said.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman once again urged Washington to "sincerely respect the one-China principle" and three joint communiques issued by the United States and China, as well as to stop any kind of Taiwan’s weaponizing.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949 when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.

The United States broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established them with China. While recognizing the one-China policy, Washington continues to maintain contact with the Taipei government.

The US is Taiwan's main arms supplier. The Chinese Foreign Ministry estimates that the total amount of US military supplies to the island has exceeded $70 bln over the years.

