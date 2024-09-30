US missile deployment in Philippines undermines peace

Speaking to South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in New York on Saturday, Wang also called for avoiding "war or chaos on the Korean Peninsula", the ministry said in a post on its website, Reuters reported.

The US deployed the Typhon system, which can be equipped with cruise missiles capable of striking Chinese targets, this year. China has demanded its removal, and Russia has joined in condemning the first deployment of the system to the Indo-Pacific, blaming Washington for fueling an arms race.

Wang said the deployment "is not in the interests of regional countries".

