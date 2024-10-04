  1. Politics
Parliament speaker Ghalibaf:

Today's Friday prayers clearly showed national unity

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – The Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf has praised the manifestation of national unity earlier today's Friday Prayers led by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Council, wrote on his account on X, "Our proud Iran has brave children who have been the guardians of its territorial integrity throughout history."

"Men and women who lovingly and bravely defeated and frustrated the enemies of our beloved Iran for thousands of years," he added.

The speaker also noted that, "Today's Friday Prayers in Tehran led by the wise Leader of the Revolution was the most magnificent manifestation of the national unity."

