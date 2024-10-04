Today's Friday prayers clearly showed national unity

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Council, wrote on his account on X, "Our proud Iran has brave children who have been the guardians of its territorial integrity throughout history."

"Men and women who lovingly and bravely defeated and frustrated the enemies of our beloved Iran for thousands of years," he added.

The speaker also noted that, "Today's Friday Prayers in Tehran led by the wise Leader of the Revolution was the most magnificent manifestation of the national unity."

MNA/6246626