Iranian actress Moghaddami shines at American festival

Shabnam Moghadami had participated in the Love International Film Festival for acting in the "Worker Bee" film directed by Afshin Sadeghi.

'A rich boy impregnates a village girl in the traditional society of Iran and wants to dump her after that. He fights with the girl at a gas station and kills the gas station worker accidentally.Her mother who is a politician and campaigning for presidency, tries to save her son from the consequences but the workers daughter wants justice and the only witness is the killers girlfriend,"

