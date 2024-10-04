Widespread media coverage of Leader's speech

Iranians today performed a historic Friday prayers under the leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Before prayer, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivered a speech on the occasion of the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the IRGC general Abbas Nilforooshan in Israel's attack on Beirut.

Regional and international media widely covered the speech of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Economic Times: Iran's Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a rare appearance on Friday said that Tuesday's missile attack is the minimum punishment for Israel's “astonishing crimes”.

India Today: Iran's Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei defended his country's missile attacks on Israel, calling them "legal" and urged Muslim nations to unite and "uproot the Americans and Zionist entity".

New 18: Leading a rare Friday prayer to commemorate the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Muslims should strengthen their defences across all Islamic countries and vowed to strike Israel again amid the escalating tension in the region.

Guardian: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was delivering Friday prayers in Tehran’s Grand Mosalla mosque - the first time he has done so in about five years.

France 24: Ayatollah Khamenei's Friday sermon could shed light on Iran's plans after Israel attack.

Business-Standard: 'Hamas Al-Qsa operation on Israel was correct': Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

ABP Live : Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called upon the Muslim nations to "fasten the seatbelt" of resistance as tension remains on boil in the Middle East.

Mathrubhumi: Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had a rifle by his side as he addressed worshippers in Tehran in a rare public sermon Friday.

This item is being updated...