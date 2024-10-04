  1. Politics
Under Ayatollah Khamenei leadership;

Iranians perform historic Friday prayers

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Iranians today performed a historic Friday prayers under the leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led the much anticipated Friday Prayers today with thousands of Iranians in attendance.

Ayatollah Khamenei led the Friday prayers after delivering the sermons.

Thousands of Iranians gathered at Tehran's Grand Mosalla Mosque to participate in the commemoration ceremony of the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday morning.

High-ranking Iranian statesmen and military officials also attended the ceremony.

