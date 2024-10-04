Iranians perform historic Friday prayers

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led the much anticipated Friday Prayers today with thousands of Iranians in attendance.

Ayatollah Khamenei led the Friday prayers after delivering the sermons.

Thousands of Iranians gathered at Tehran's Grand Mosalla Mosque to participate in the commemoration ceremony of the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday morning.

High-ranking Iranian statesmen and military officials also attended the ceremony.

