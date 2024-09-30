4 feared dead in Bangladesh tanker explosion

Two sources confirmed to Anadolu that a ship cadet and three technicians were among those on board, and the intensity of the explosion suggests they likely had no chance of survival.

The fire broke out after the explosion on the petroleum-carrying Banglar Jyoti at Patenga in the River Karnaphuli around 11:00 a.m. local time on Monday.

It took fire brigade units an hour and a half to control the blaze.

"The fire started on the upper deck of the vessel during an explosion while three technicians were conducting repair work," said Capt. Shakhawat Hossain, secretary general of the Bangladesh Mariners Association, in a statement to Anadolu.

Engineer Mohammad Yousuf, executive director (Technical) of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC), added that three crew members are still unaccounted for, while the identities of those presumed dead remain unconfirmed.

The ship, owned by the BSC, was anchored at Dolphin Jetty No. 7 in Chattogram Port. While the fire is currently under control, the bow of the ship suffered damage, according to an official. Nearby vessels were evacuated for safety, and oil installations were put on alert.

The Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard have been requested for assistance, and two pilots were dispatched to the Jyoti to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and to relocate the vessel to a safe area, the official, who preferred to remain unnamed, said.

