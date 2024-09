A space startup in China was trying to attempt a vertical landing of its prototype rocket in a test, but an anomaly at the very last moment led it to crash on the landing pad.

A drone captured footage of the test flight, showing in detail the launch and the disastrous landing.

Deep Blue Aerospace launched its Nebula-1 rocket on its first high-altitude recovery test flight on Sunday. The rocket was supposed to later land back at the Ejin Banner Spaceport in Inner Mongolia.