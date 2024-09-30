Israeli occupation bombs refugee-filled school in Gaza

In the early hours of Monday, Israeli occupation air and artillery strikes targeted various areas in Gaza as the Israeli genocide continued, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

Notably, at least two Palestinians were killed when Israeli occupation warplanes launched an airstrike against the Abu Jaafar School in the al-Salatin neighborhood. The school was housing displaced Palestinians west of Beit Lahia.

Local sources further reported that the aggression resulted in the wounding of many others.

Additionally, Israeli occupation forces' artillery targeted the al-Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in southwestern Gaza City, resulting in the martyrdom of four Palestinians and injuring others.

On Sunday evening, Israeli occupation strikes in central and southern Gaza also claimed the lives of two more Palestinians when a house in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp was hit, alongside another strike on a civilian vehicle northwest of Khan Younis.

Earlier, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Sunday that the number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Strip since October 7 has now reached 41,595, with 96,251 injured as the war marks its 359th day.

Additionally, the Ministry stated that the Israeli occupation continued to commit massacres against families in the Strip, killing 9 people and injuring 41.

It noted that thousands of victims of the aggression remain trapped under the rubble and on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews, as the occupation continues to prevent rescue teams from reaching them.

AMK/PR