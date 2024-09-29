Iran condemns Israeli bombardment of Yemeni Hudaydah

In a statement on Sunday, Nasser Kan'ani slammed the earlier today's Israeli attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah Port, saying that the US is complicit in the Zionist regime’s crimes.

Kan'ani said the attack was a violation of the United Nations Charter as he called on the international community to stand against Israel’s repeated defiance of the international law.

He reiterated Iran’s support for Yemen’s honorable defense of the Palestinian people amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

The spokesman said Israel’s criminal activities are being carried out under unconditional support provided by the United States, adding that the US is complicit in crimes committed by the ruling gang Tel Aviv in Palestine, Lebanon and Yemen.

MNA