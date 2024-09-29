  1. Politics
Maduro says Netanyahu 'only reminds us of Hitler'

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro condemned the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, denouncing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "murderer who only reminds us of Hitler."

Maduro expressed Venezuela's solidarity with the people of Gaza and Lebanon who he said were victims of "genocide" and "terrorist attacks" by the Israeli regime.

The Israeli attack on Beirut in which Nasrallah was martyred was ordered from the United Nations building in New York, and "the cowards of the world are silent," he added.

He called on Muslims, Arabs, and other people across the world to "raise their voices and show solidarity with the Palestinian people, with the people of Lebanon."

The Israeli regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut's Dahie on Friday, leaving dozens of people killed and injured.

Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in the Israeli strike, the Resistance Movement said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

