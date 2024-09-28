Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv after Yemeni missile attack

The spokesman of the Israeli army has said that a Yemeni missile was fired at the central region of occupied Palestine.

Sirens were sounded in the two districts in the north of Tel Aviv, and after that, the sound of explosions was heard in those areas.

Hebrew-speaking sources reported the activation of sirens in Tel Aviv and large parts of the center of occupied Palestine.

Some sources have reported the firing of rockets from Yemen towards the occupied territories.

The sirens were sounded in the settlements of the West Bank as well.

Hebrew language sources also reported that explosions were heard in the sky of Tel Aviv and some other areas in the center of occupied Palestine.

MNA