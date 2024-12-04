Over 60% of buildings in Metula damaged by Hezbollah

The settlement particularly came under intense fire and anti-tank missile attacks every day for a year and two months.

According to Al Mayadeen citing Israeli media, the settlement had been transformed into a closed military zone after suffering heavy blows due to Hezbollah's operations.

Furthermore, over 450 houses in the settlement sustained damages to at least 60% of their structure.

Metula Mayor David Azoulay described the settlement's current state, saying "We are currently in a very complicated situation, we do not really know what is left in Metula due to the destruction."

Drawing comparisons to the Har Tzvia neighborhood, facing Odaisseh and Kfar Kila, Azoulay said at least 75% of the 100 homes in the area have been impacted, with most damages requiring demolition.

Additionally, 20,000 damage claims were filed in the north, according to Azoulay, who further stressed that direct damage in the occupied north is estimated at more than 2 billion shekels [more than 550 million dollars].

MNA