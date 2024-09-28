BRICS countries to produce 37% of global output by 2028

In his speech, he noted the growing role of BRICS and other multilateral formats, according to the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov also highlighted the increasing use of national currencies in Russia's trade with BRICS countries, which has now reached approximately 65 per cent. Furthermore, in trade with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), this figure has exceeded 90 per cent.

Lavrov emphasised that BRICS members are working on developing a unified platform for payments in digital national currencies.

Besides the BRICS, SCO, and EAEU, the Russian Foreign Minister noted the growing importance of other multilateral frameworks, including ASEAN, the African Union, and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), pointing to the rapid rise of Africa and other regions of the Global South and East.

The high-level week of the UN General Assembly is an annual event where world leaders gather to discuss global issues, including multilateral meetings within the BRICS and G20 frameworks.

Sorce: TV BRICS