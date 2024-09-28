BRICS establishes forum for tax services of the member states

This is reported on the website of the Russian Federal Tax Service (FTS).

It is noted that this document lays the foundation for the management of the BRICS tax agenda and systematizes the mechanism of interaction between the group's members. The forum will replace the annual meetings of experts and heads of agencies and will ensure continuous activity of working groups on the development of tax administration in the direction of people, data, and technology.

Daniil Egorov, Head of the Federal Tax Service of Russia, expressed gratitude to the delegations of the BRICS countries for their joint work on the agreement, especially noting the contribution of the authors of this document, colleagues from South Africa. According to him, the establishment of the Tax Services Forum will be an important step in strengthening cooperation between the countries of the group.

The permanent secretariat of the member countries' tax administrations was also discussed during the meeting. Indian Revenue Secretary Shri Sanjay Malhotra said that the establishment of such a body is extremely important for practical work.

“There are so many things that we agree on that we could learn from each other, and it is a platform like this that creates excellent opportunities to address practical issues,” he added.

Furthermore, the Head of the Iranian State Tax Administration, Seyyed Mohammad Hadi Sobhanian, said the Islamic Republic is ready to share its experience and knowledge with the BRICS partners to improve the efficiency of joint work.

For her part, Adriana Rego Gomes, Special Secretary of the Brazilian Federal Revenue (RFB), emphasized that the tax authorities of the BRICS countries should be ready to face challenges and complex situations. She pointed out the importance of sharing experience, best practices, and mutual support to develop cooperation.

The meeting of the BRICS Tax Heads, which took place in the Russian capital on 26 September, is on the calendar of events of Russia's BRICS presidency.

Source: TV BRICS

MNA/