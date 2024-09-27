BRICS role should be expanded in international arena: Iran FM

Regarding his meetings on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in the last two days, Abbas Araghchi said that Lebanon and the Zionist regime's invasion of this country are still the most important issues in meetings that affect the atmosphere of the United Nations.

He stated that the emergency meeting of the Security Council regarding Lebanon was held with the participation of Lebanon's Prime Minister of Lebanon, adding that unfortunately, the Security Council failed to decide because of the US policy that prevents these meetings from reaching any conclusion.

Stating that the role of BRICS should be expanded in the international arena, especially in economic matters, Araghchi stressed that BRICS should be able to become a new pole which is the will of all members.

He also said that many countries want to join BRICS which shows that the group is opening its place in the new world order.

