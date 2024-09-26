  1. Politics
Netanyahu gives green light to reduce airstrikes on Lebanon

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – The Prime Minister of the Israeli regime ordered the reduction of the attacks on Lebanon amid circulating news about a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Zionist Channel 12 reported that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, has ordered the army to reduce airstrikes on Lebanon.

A source in Netanyahu's office told this channel that "the prime minister has given the green light to stop the war in order to enable negotiations with Hezbollah to achieve a permanent ceasefire."

Earlier on Thursday,  the Zionist media, citing American officials, claimed that a temporary ceasefire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Zionist regime will be announced in a few hours.

However, the office of Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati denied circulating news about the Prime Minister signing a proposed ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz also denied reports about allegedly ongoing ceasefire talks with the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, saying that the operations against the movement will continue until Israel wins.

Netanyahu's office also said, "News about a ceasefire in the north is incorrect, and Netanyahu has not yet responded to the American-French proposal."

The Zionist regime has bombed many areas in the south and east in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has launched extensive retaliatory strikes deep inside the occupied territories. On Wednesday, the Lebanese Resistance targeted Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv. Ali Hamie, academic and political analyst from south Lebanon, and Saeb Shaath, author, commentator, and West Asia expert from Belfast, are tonight's guests. 

