N Korea says US using Quad to justify anti-Pyongyang policy

After holding the fourth in-person summit in Wilmington, Delaware, the leaders of the four nations in the Quad security partnership on Saturday issued a joint statement denouncing North Korea's missile launches and its nuclear program, and reaffirming their commitment to the "complete" denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap news agency reported.

A spokesperson at North Korea's foreign ministry said Quad is nothing but a political and diplomatic tool to implement the US strategy for unipolar domination, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"QUAD, the end product of the US Cold War mentality and policy of inter-camp confrontation has become a dangerous factor that deepens mistrust and antagonism between countries in the Asia-Pacific region and provokes international instability," the spokesperson said in a statement carried by the KCNA.

North Korea warned that it will never tolerate any hostile acts that encroach upon its national sovereign rights, security, and interests, saying it will continue to make efforts to build a multipolar international order.

