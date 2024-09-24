Tabas mine explosion death toll reaches 38: Official

Some 11 others are still stuck in the mine, Mohammad Ali Akhoundi, the director general of the crisis management department of South Khorasan Province in eastern Iran, told IRNA on Tuesday.

Early on Tuesday, the aid workers found another dead body in the mine, the official said.

He further rejected the fake news claiming that one of the mine workers was alive when being taken out.

Akhoundi said there were 65 miners inside the mine when the incident happened.

He added that the debris removal should be completed first and then the gas can be discharged from the mine so that all of the bodies can be pulled out.

The explosion occurred in Madanjou coal mine three days ago, after which several miners were stuck in the mine.

Tabas owns most of Iran’s coal mines.

MNA/