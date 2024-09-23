Iranian president pens letter to Saudi king

The Iranian President sent two separate messages to the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

In the messages, Pezeshkian felicitated King Salman and Bin Salman on the occasion of the Saudi National Day.

He also called for expanding bilateral relations between Tehran and Riyadh in all fields.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent a message to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud to extend congratulations to the Saudi government and nation on this occasion.

Saudi National Day is a public holiday in Saudi Arabia celebrated annually on 23 September.

