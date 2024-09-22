Iran's president criticizes UN approach toward Israel crimes

Pezeshkian spoke to journalists at the Mehrabad International Airport before leaving Tehran for New York.

"God willing, I hope that in the United Nations General Assembly, we will be able to convey the voice of the people of our country, the voice of the demand for rights, and the voice of the demand for justice, which is our belief, to the ears of those who are present there," Pezeshkian said.

He added that the United Nations is an important organization in the world and if it does its job correctly, then no country would be able to bombard other states under false pretexts.

The Iranian president is set to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly session on Tuesday, expressing the views and stances of the Islamic Republic regarding different issues.

Pezeshkian is also scheduled to hold several meetings, including one with Iranians residing in the United States of America.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the high-ranking officials of different states.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) will open on Tuesday, 10 September 2024. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

