Iranian foreign minister meets officials of different states

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) opened on Tuesday, 10 September 2024. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

In his first meeting, Araghchi met and held talks with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali al-Yahya on Saturday evening local time.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues related to their countries' bilateral relations, as well as regional developments.

The martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political office in Tehran, cannot remain unanswered, the Iranian foreign minister stressed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also met and held talks with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In the meeting, Araghchi condemned the US Congress for placing Cuba in its so-called list of states supporting terrorism, calling the move a continuation of Washington’s hostile policies.

The Cuban Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed satisfaction over bilateral relations in the economic, academic, and scientific fields between Tehran and Havana.

We support the Islamic Republic of Iran against the hostile policies of the United States, Parrilla told Araghchi during the meeting.

Araghchialso held talks with Sigrid Kaag, the Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, on Saturday.

Kaag and Araghchi discussed a number of regional issues, especially the situation in Gaza and the United Nations' humanitarian efforts in the besieged Palestinian strip.

The top Iranian diplomat further held a meeting with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday evening.

Araghchi and Mirjana Spoljaric Egger discussed a wide range of issues revolving around ICRC’s mission in West Asia, particularly its work to save Palestinians in Gaza.

Araghchi also held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi on Saturday evening.

The two officials discussed bilateral and regional issues as well as the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories and the ways Iran and PGCC can help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

He also held a meeting with Geir O. Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria on the sidelines of the UNGA summit in New York.

This is a developing story...

