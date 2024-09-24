Israeli strikes on Lebanon risk destabilising WA: Kremlin

Israel struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and the Islamic Resistance attacked military facilities in northern Israel on Tuesday, a day after hundreds were killed in Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah targets.

Asked about the Israeli strikes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: "This is an event that is potentially extremely dangerous when it comes to the expansion of the conflict, to the complete destabilization of the region. Of course, this is of extreme concern to us," Reuters reported.

In a separate statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow condemned what she called "indiscriminate" strikes on Lebanon that target civilians.

"It is urgent to stop the spiral of violence before the situation spirals completely out of control. We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities," she said.

"We must do everything possible to prevent West Asia from plunging into a full-scale armed conflict, the devastating consequences of which will inevitably affect everyone in the region and beyond. We are ready to coordinate with international and regional partners to prevent such a catastrophic scenario."

SD/