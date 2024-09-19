Senior commander of anti-Iran Komala terrorist group killed

ibwar Karimian, a member of the leadership committee of Komala and a senior military commander of the group, was killed while he was trying to enter Iran to conduct a terrorist attack.

That came as all terrorists affiliated with the Komala group were forced to relocate from their previous camps in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region earlier this month under a security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad.

The Tasnim news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that security forces from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) entered the Zrgwez bases, where the three Komala branches were based, and transported all its residents to a new camp in the Surdash area by truck.

According to the report, Iranian and Iraqi Kurdish people had long demanded the disarmament of Komala separatists and their withdrawal from camps in the Zrgwez region, as the militants used the bases to blackmail and assassinate locals and forcibly recruit child soldiers.

The Komala is an Iraq-based terrorist organization that has carried out assassinations in western Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Iran and Iraq signed a security agreement that includes coordination in protecting the border between the two countries in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on March 19 last year.

MNA/Press TV