Netanyahu desperate to drag entire region into war

"Almost a year into his genocide, Netanyahu has achieved none of his aims, desperate to drag region into war," Araghchi wrote on X.

"While Israeli regime hides its losses, Hezbollah honors martyrs by showing their sacrifices for us all—inspiring countless more to dedicate themselves to their noble goals," he addded.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

