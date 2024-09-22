  1. Politics
Sep 22, 2024, 9:42 AM

Iran FM:

Netanyahu desperate to drag entire region into war

Netanyahu desperate to drag entire region into war

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Netanyahu has not achieved any of his goals a year after the beginning of genocide in Gaza and he is desperately seeking to drag the entire region into war.

"Almost a year into his genocide, Netanyahu has achieved none of his aims, desperate to drag region into war," Araghchi wrote on X.

"While Israeli regime hides its losses, Hezbollah honors martyrs by showing their sacrifices for us all—inspiring countless more to dedicate themselves to their noble goals," he addded.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

SD/6231951

News ID 221661

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News