1st geothermal power plant in WA to come on stream in Iran

Deputy Head of Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH) Mehran Golabkesh stated that this project is under construction as a pilot project on a reservoir of geothermal energy with a production capacity of about 250-megawatt electricity.

This project is under construction with the 93-percent physical progress, he said, adding that several wells, as depth as about 3,000 meters, have been drilled with a production capacity of 30-megawatt electricity to explore and extract the mentioned geothermal resources, so that 5-megawatt electricity will be generated at the first phase of this project.

Iran's first geothermal power plant is under construction at 25 kilometers south of Meshginshahr city, Ardabil province, by Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH).

Geothermal power is electrical power generated from geothermal energy. Technologies in use include dry steam power stations, flash steam power stations and binary cycle power stations. Geothermal electricity generation is currently used in 26 countries, while geothermal heating is in use in 70 countries.

MA/6236059